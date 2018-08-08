Local blogger uses influence to motivate Baton Rouge residents to ‘geaux’

“Don’t Stop Just Geaux.” That’s the message from Baton Rouge blogger and businesswoman Meredith Waguespack and she’s using her massive following on social media to share her positive message.

Her Louisiana lifeystyle brands have grabbed the attention of thousands of fans on Facebook, Instagram and her own website where her team shares more than just local happenings through her blog, Sweet Baton Rouge.

Waguespack is also using her influence to encourage people to workout. You can find fitness related blogs on the section titled, "Don't Stop Just Geaux."

She also shares her favorite workouts with videos she posts on her social sites and blogs about her favorite places to workout around Baton Rouge. She’s personalized her journey back to running and shares other goals and recipes for healthy eating.

Aside from a successful blog, she’s also the owner and founder of Shop SFT, where she showcases her southern style with creative clothing celebrating the city of Baton Rouge.

Shop SFT has become the premiere place for anyone in “Tiger Town” to find purple and gold game day tees. The site also offers t-shirts for you to show your love for Louisiana, including an entire collection celebrating the hit movie Steel Magnolias. Currently, her Shop SFT Instagram page has more than 12-thousand followers.

The latest line she’s launched for Shop SFT focuses on athletic wear. Waguespack recently kicked off her athleisure wear line which includes tanks, leggings, visors and more, with her mantra and motivating moniker, Don’t Stop Just Geaux, printed on each piece.

Wednesday, August 8 at 4 p.m., Waguespack will talk to WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group to share her inspiration for this new line as well as her love for Baton Rouge.

