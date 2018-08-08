NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City is reining in the growth of Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride services with a temporary cap on new cars picking up fares.

The City Council approved a package of bills Wednesday that included a one-year moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicles while the city studies the rapidly changing industry.

The Council also voted to set a minimum driver wage equivalent to the yellow cab wage for app-based drivers.

Backers of the proposals said both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as Uber cars flood the city's streets. They said the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.

But opponents said Uber and Lyft provide needed service to neighborhoods outside Manhattan that are poorly served by yellow cabs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

    Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-08-07 13:13:45 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:13:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a toothbrush and toothpaste as he poses for a photo in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health expe...

    Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.

    More >>

    Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.

    More >>

  • Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Helping nature: Inducing labor avoids cesarean for some moms

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:13:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. According to a study released on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, first-time mothers at low risk of complications were le...
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>
    A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.More >>

  • No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:12 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:13:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly