NYC poised to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City is poised to become the first major U.S. city to impose a cap on Uber and other app-based ride-hailing services.
The City Council is voting Wednesday on a package of bills that includes a one-year moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicles while the city studies the rapidly changing industry.
The Council will also consider setting minimum driver pay levels and minimum fares for the industry.
Backers of the proposals say both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as Uber cars flood the city's streets. They say the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.
But opponents say Uber and Lyft provide needed service to neighborhoods outside Manhattan that are poorly served by yellow cabs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
