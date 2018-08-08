US ups reward for info on al-Qaida leaders in Africa attacks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US ups reward for info on al-Qaida leaders in Africa attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is doubling rewards for al-Qaida leaders charged for their roles in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa.

The State Department said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the location, arrest or conviction of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah (ahb-DUHL-lah AH-mehd ahb-DUHL-lah) and (SAFE el-AH-duhl) is now $10 million, up from $5 million offered since 2000.

The two leaders were charged by a federal grand jury for the 1998 attacks that killed more than 250 people, including 12 Americans and injuring nearly 5,000 others.

Tuesday marked 20 years since the bombings, the first major al-Qaida attack on U.S. targets, three years before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington that killed nearly 3,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:04:55 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:31:16 GMT
    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

  • Concern in Arkansas town highlights trade fears in US states

    Concern in Arkansas town highlights trade fears in US states

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-08-08 07:16:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:31:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

    State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

    More >>

    State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

    More >>

  • Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta

    Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:12:38 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:31:06 GMT
    Is Amazon behind mysterious economic development project code-named 'Project Rocket' in Atlanta's suburbs?.More >>
    Is Amazon behind mysterious economic development project code-named 'Project Rocket' in Atlanta's suburbs?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly