Asian markets mixed as trade spat in focus, oil stabilizes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian markets mixed as trade spat in focus, oil stabilizes

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this April 24, 2018, file photo, an American flag flies outside the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug 8. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this April 24, 2018, file photo, an American flag flies outside the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug 8.

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday with Chinese stocks outperforming the region, as investors watched the latest developments on trade. Prices of oil stabilized.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3 percent to 22,584.18 while South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.2 percent to 2,297.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.6 percent to 28,533.38. Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 2,781.06. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 was up 0.5 percent to 6,301.30. Stocks in Taiwan and the Philippines were lower but they were higher in Indonesia and New Zealand.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Looking at the rhetorical battle between the United States and China recently, it may appear that finding a clue to resolve (the trade war) is impossible," said Lee Seunghoon, an analyst at Meritz Securities Co. in Seoul, South Korea. "But rather than prolonging the trade conflicts, such heated rhetorical battle between the U.S. and China will likely lead to a resumption of negotiations before the U.S. midterm elections." Lee said the actual imposition of additional tariffs by the U.S. on Chinese products could be delayed and concerns about higher consumer prices in the U.S. may discourage President Donald Trump's administration from imposing further tariffs.

TRADE SPAT: The U.S. and China both announced new tariffs. Later this month each country will put a 25 percent tax on $16 billion in goods imported from the other. Both countries placed tariffs on $34 billion in imports earlier this month, and they have threatened much larger tariffs to come. The Trump administration plans to tax Chinese industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders starting Aug. 23. China's government said it will put tariffs on U.S. goods including cars, crude oil and scrap metal starting on the same date.

WALL STREET: U.S. stock markets finished lower on Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak. The S&P 500 index dipped 0.75 points to 2,857.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,583.75. The Nasdaq composite rose 4.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,888.33. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks lost 1.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,686.88.

OIL: Prices of oil stabilized after a sharp fall in the previous session. Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 11 cents to $67.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged 3.2 percent to finish at $66.94 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, gained 25 cents to $72.53 per barrel in London. It fell 3.2 percent to $72.28 a barrel in the previous session.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.78 yen from 111.02 yen while the euro rose to $1.1615 from $1.1610.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

    Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-08-08 06:22:03 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:15:08 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural nor...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural nor...

    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

    More >>

    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

    More >>

  • Returned Korean War dog tag belonged to Army medic

    Returned Korean War dog tag belonged to Army medic

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-08-08 20:21:34 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:15:00 GMT
    The lone military identification tag that North Korea provided with 55 boxes of human remains last month belonged to Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana.More >>
    The lone military identification tag that North Korea provided with 55 boxes of human remains last month belonged to Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana.More >>

  • GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:04:55 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:14:33 GMT
    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly