Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."
The Bluffton Police report says 32-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level at .18 percent, but she said shouldn't be jailed because she was a cheerleader and a sorority girl who graduated from a "high accredited university," and her partner's "a cop."
The Island Packet reports officers asked what being a "white, clean girl" had to do with anything; she replied, "You're a cop, you should know what that means."
Cutshaw was jailed Saturday on charges including drunken driving, speeding and marijuana possession.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
