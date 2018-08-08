5 special splurges that don't break the calorie bank

A "power gap" between doctors and nurses contributes to poor communication that puts hospital patients at risk, a new study contends.

A "power gap" between doctors and nurses contributes to poor communication that puts hospital patients at risk, a new study contends.

Be sure to put vaccinations on your children's back-to-school lists, whether they're just starting school or heading off to college, experts say.

If you're in your early 60s, becoming more active may reduce your risk of heart disease, researchers report.

You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.

Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?

(HealthDay News) -- You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.

The meat in a steamed one-pound lobster has fewer than 100 calories. If you don't want to fuss, order a broiled lobster tail. King crab legs are another succulent favorite that can sub for the lobster. Just don't drown your shellfish in butter. Savor seafood's natural flavors or try a squeeze of lemon or a dash of cocktail sauce.

Oysters are high in protein and minerals, and have only about 7 calories each. Adding a mignonette sauce -- a simple preparation of vinegar, shallots, salt and pepper -- barely adds any more calories. If you don't like oysters raw, try them broiled or baked.

A generous 6-ounce filet mignon has about 300 calories. Even a well-trimmed piece of meat will still have some fat, so stick to this small portion and fill out your meal with healthful veggies, such as steamed broccoli.

Considered by many to be the ultimate splurge, caviar clocks in between 60 and 75 calories per ounce. Whether it's salmon roe on sushi or black beluga, it's hard to eat more than that without breaking the bank, so your diet is unlikely to suffer from this indulgence.

Plump juicy raspberries are one of the most extravagant fruits, yet a cup has only 64 calories and a generous 8 grams of fiber. Dress the berries with a dollop of lightly sweetened Greek yogurt.

These splurges are so calorie-conscious that you could eat them all in one day and still be within strict diet limits.

If you want to choose your own splurges, find the calorie count of just about every food on the Food Composition Database page of the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

