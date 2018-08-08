NYC launches voter registration drive in jails - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NYC launches voter registration drive in jails

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City has launched a voter registration drive in its jails.

Eligible inmates will be able to directly sign up to vote and have their absentee ballots picked up from jail.

The city's Department of Correction says it can't tell for certain how many of its 8,000 inmates are eligible to vote because it does not ask for citizenship status.

The department says 2,000 inmates are ineligible to vote because they have been sentenced on a felony charge or are on parole.

The Wall Street Journal says the debate over restoring voting rights for people with felony convictions and parolees has been playing out across several states.

Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann says reminding prisoners "that their vote matters" is a "powerful way" to reinforce their community ties.

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump can keep legal reasons for shrinking monuments secret

    Trump can keep legal reasons for shrinking monuments secret

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-08-07 19:53:47 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:02:20 GMT
    A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.More >>
    A judge says the U.S. government doesn't have to turn over documents to an environmental law firm about legal arguments behind President Donald Trump's decision to shrink national monuments.More >>

  • 1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space

    1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-08-07 18:11:12 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:02:13 GMT
    (NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...(NASA via AP). This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with h...
    NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.More >>
    NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.More >>

  • The Latest: Gates says Manafort worried where pay came from

    The Latest: Gates says Manafort worried where pay came from

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:45:06 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-08-08 15:01:31 GMT
    (Dana Verkouteren via AP). This courtroom sketch depicts Rick Gates on the witness stand as he is cross examined by defense lawyer Kevin Downing during the trial of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank fraud and tax evasion at fe...(Dana Verkouteren via AP). This courtroom sketch depicts Rick Gates on the witness stand as he is cross examined by defense lawyer Kevin Downing during the trial of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank fraud and tax evasion at fe...
    Gates says Manafort told him to be truthful about offshore shell companies, bank accounts in a 2014 interview.More >>
    Gates says Manafort told him to be truthful about offshore shell companies, bank accounts in a 2014 interview.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly