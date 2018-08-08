Man dies after being punched in mistaken-ride confrontation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man dies after being punched in mistaken-ride confrontation

NEW YORK (AP) - A Florida man who knocked on a New York City car window because he apparently thought it was his Uber ride has died after the driver got out and punched him.

Sandor Szabo's employer says the Boca Raton resident died on Tuesday.

Police say he fell and hit his head on a sidewalk after he was punched at around 1 a.m. Sunday in Queens.

WABC reports that the CEO of the What If Media Group, Josh Gillon, says Szabo was a "really good person" and was well-known in the digital marketing industry.

Szabo's family says he was in New York City to attend a wedding.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a white SUV.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:20:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

  • Ferguson councilman ousts prosecutor McCulloch in primary

    Ferguson councilman ousts prosecutor McCulloch in primary

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:39:07 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:19:53 GMT
    (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a...More >>
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a black Ferguson councilman.More >>

  • Police: Gunman ambushes 2 officers sitting in vehicle

    Police: Gunman ambushes 2 officers sitting in vehicle

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:19:49 GMT
    Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.More >>
    Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly