Man dies after being punched in mistaken-ride confrontation

NEW YORK (AP) - A Florida man who knocked on a New York City car window because he apparently thought it was his Uber ride has died after the driver got out and punched him.
Sandor Szabo's employer says the Boca Raton resident died on Tuesday.
Police say he fell and hit his head on a sidewalk after he was punched at around 1 a.m. Sunday in Queens.
WABC reports that the CEO of the What If Media Group, Josh Gillon, says Szabo was a "really good person" and was well-known in the digital marketing industry.
Szabo's family says he was in New York City to attend a wedding.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a white SUV.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.More >>
The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.More >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaMore >>
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaMore >>
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossMore >>
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>