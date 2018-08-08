CVS Health tops 2Q forecasts, books charge of nearly $4B - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CVS Health tops 2Q forecasts, books charge of nearly $4B

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- This Dec. 3, 2017, file photo shows a CVS Pharmacy in the Brooklyn borough of New York. CVS Health reports earnings Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- This Dec. 3, 2017, file photo shows a CVS Pharmacy in the Brooklyn borough of New York. CVS Health reports earnings Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer

CVS Health beat Wall Street expectations for the second-quarter, helped by rising prescription sales, though a nearly $4 billion charge from one of the company's businesses led to a loss.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager said Wednesday that it has struggled to grow its long-term care business as much as it had expected after acquiring Omnicare in 2015. It cited lower occupancy rates in skilled nursing facilities and the financial struggles of its customers. Omnicare provides pharmacy services to nursing homes and other clients.

The company booked a charge of $3.9 billion in the quarter after a goodwill impairment test showed that the fair value of that business was lower than the carrying value.

That and some charges from a pending $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer Aetna led to a $2.56 billion loss in the quarter, compared with a $1.1 billion profit during the same period last year.

But adjusted earnings, which don't count one-time items like charges, came in at $1.69 per share. Revenue rose 2 percent to about $46.7 billion.

Analysts predicted earnings of $1.61 per share on $46.32 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

CVS said Wednesday that it now expects to earn between $6.98 and $7.08 per share this year, better than the per-share projections of between $6.87 and $7.08 that the company put out in May.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $6.97 per share.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, runs more than 9,800 retail locations and processes over a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefit manager.

Regulators are still reviewing the Aetna deal, but CVS Health said it expected to close that transaction either late in the third quarter or early in the fourth.

Company shares climbed a dollar to $66.45 in premarket trading.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ferguson councilman ousts prosecutor McCulloch in primary

    Ferguson councilman ousts prosecutor McCulloch in primary

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:39:07 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:04:49 GMT
    (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a...More >>
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a black Ferguson councilman.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:04:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

  • Feline and hen become fast fire friends

    Feline and hen become fast fire friends

    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-08-02 22:40:12 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-08-08 12:46:41 GMT
    (Grass Valley Fire Department via AP). In this photo taken July 28, 2018, provided by the Grass Valley Fire Department, a cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as it awaited rescue from the heat and...(Grass Valley Fire Department via AP). In this photo taken July 28, 2018, provided by the Grass Valley Fire Department, a cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as it awaited rescue from the heat and...
    A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.More >>
    A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as the pair awaited rescue from the heat and flames.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly