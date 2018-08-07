Police: Gunman ambushes 2 officers sitting in vehicle

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A gunman has opened fire on two New Jersey police officers who were sitting in their vehicle at a red light, wounding them in what authorities are calling an ambush.
Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson said at least one suspect opened fire on the plainclothes detectives Tuesday night in Camden, located just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.
Thomson says the gunman fired anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds at the detectives, who were sitting in their unmarked vehicle. One of the detectives was able to return fire, but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was shot.
The detectives were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police continue to search for the suspect or suspects involved.
