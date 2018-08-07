Authorities: 2 gunmen ambush 2 officers sitting in vehicle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Authorities: 2 gunmen ambush 2 officers sitting in vehicle

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Two gunmen opened fire on two plainclothes police officers who were sitting in their vehicle at a red light, leaving both officers wounded and spurring an intense manhunt for the shooters.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Camden, which is located just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

One of the two detectives was able to return fire, but it's not clear if either gunman was shot in the exchange. County authorities remained in communication with hospitals in the region in case either shooter sought treatment for injuries they may have suffered.

The detectives - a man and a woman whose names were not released - both were wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. Each was listed in stable condition on Wednesday and both are expected to survive.

Authorities declined comment on the extent of the detectives' injuries, but media reports said the male detective was shot twice in the arm while the woman was shot in the hand.

"(They) essentially were ambushed," Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson told reporters at a news conference late Tuesday night. "A male walked up and began opening fire. We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds that were fired at the officers."

Police continued to search Wednesday for the men involved in the "unprovoked" attack, authorities said.

"Maybe they did know they were police officers and that's the reason why they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else. We'll find that out as the investigation unfolds," Thomson said.

The shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event designed to bring local police and the communities they serve together.

The two detectives have both been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. This is standard procedure following police-involved shootings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • $120M settlement reached in huge 2015 Los Angeles gas leak

    $120M settlement reached in huge 2015 Los Angeles gas leak

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:11:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-08-08 19:46:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A tentative settlement h...
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>
    A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-08-08 19:46:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

  • US drops bribery case against ex-Arizona utility regulator

    US drops bribery case against ex-Arizona utility regulator

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-08-08 18:31:23 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-08-08 19:46:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, and his wife Sherry, left, leave court in Phoenix after being arraigned on bribery and fraud charges. Prosecutors said Tuesday, A...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, and his wife Sherry, left, leave court in Phoenix after being arraigned on bribery and fraud charges. Prosecutors said Tuesday, A...
    Federal prosecutors are dropping a bribery case against former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce and three others after their trial ended three weeks ago with a mistrial.More >>
    Federal prosecutors are dropping a bribery case against former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce and three others after their trial ended three weeks ago with a mistrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly