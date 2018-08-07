Trump says GDP growth 'could be in the 5s' next quarter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump says GDP growth 'could be in the 5s' next quarter

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with business leaders, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with business leaders, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks gross domestic product growth in the next quarter "could be in the 5s" - that is, higher than 5 percent.

Trump made the bold prediction Tuesday evening before a dinner at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort with leaders from FedEx, Mastercard, Boeing, PepsiCo and other companies.

Trump also hailed his own economic and trade policies, saying he is "taking our economy to incredible new heights" in spite of fears of damage from the escalating trade disputes he has provoked.

"You're gonna see some really super growth," he promised.

He acknowledged, "We're in a little bit of a fight with China" over tariffs, but predicted a "fantastic trading relationship" eventually.

The government reported last month that the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly four years.

At the end of his remarks, Trump asked the business leaders to introduce themselves. A number of them, including Fiat Chrysler CEO Michael Manley and Boston Beer founder Jim Koch, touted the president's economic policies, including his tax cut.

The introductions began to resemble the scene at many of Trump's Cabinet meetings, in which the president's appointees take turns praising him. Trump jokingly noted that everyone at the dinner appeared to like him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:17:56 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-08-08 02:02:07 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

  • Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-07 17:15:57 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-08-08 02:01:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>

  • 2 police officers shot in New Jersey; conditions unknown

    2 police officers shot in New Jersey; conditions unknown

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:43:24 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:55:04 GMT
    Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.More >>
    Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly