Wynn Resorts adds former Deutsche Bank CEO to board - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wynn Resorts adds former Deutsche Bank CEO to board

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Casino operator Wynn Resorts has appointed its current CEO and the former CEO of Deutsche Bank to its board of directors.

The Las Vegas-based company announced the appointments Tuesday. The addition of Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox and former Deutsche Bank executive Richard Byrne brings the number of board members to 11.

The company's board has been overhauled since founder Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February after sexual misconduct allegations against him first surfaced. He has denied the accusations.

The announcement came a day after the company disclosed that casino industry veteran Phil Satre has been named board vice chairman and will become chairman by Dec. 31.

Maddox joined the casino operator when it was founded in 2002.

Byrne is the president of Benefit Street Partners.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:20:42 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-08-08 00:29:52 GMT
    (NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...(NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>

  • Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:17:56 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-08-08 00:29:49 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

  • City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

    City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-08-07 11:07:55 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-08-08 00:29:39 GMT
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly