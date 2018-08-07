Catfish Pot Pie with Vegetables

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 13″ x 9″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp and fat is rendered. Using tongs, remove bacon from pan and set on paper towels to drain. Into bacon fat, add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic, and cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add carrots and mushrooms and continue to sauté 3–5 minute or until mushrooms are wilted. Add frozen vegetables to mixture and cook 2–3 additional minutes, stirring occasionally. Add flour, blending well into mixture then add stock, milk, and cream. Stir to combine and heat thoroughly until mixture start to thicken, stirring constantly. Do not boil. Add parsley, tarragon, and basil then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Crumble cooked bacon into cream sauce. Gently add catfish pieces and heat 2–3 minutes. Pour fish and vegetable mixture into prepared baking dish. Arrange biscuits over top of mixture, pressing down gently into sauce. Brush tops of biscuits with melted butter and bake 30–40 minutes or until golden brown and bubbling. Remove from oven and serve hot.