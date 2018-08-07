Catfish Pot Pie with Vegetables

Air date: August 7, 2018
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 8 to 10 servings
Comment:
Pot pies are great to serve at the fishing camp, although this recipe is elegant enough for a Sunday dinner table. Try using any fish, but a mild, white-fleshed fish works best! I have also added shrimp, crab, and lobster with great success.
Ingredients:
2½ pounds (1-inch) catfish fillets
5 slices bacon
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced bell peppers
2 tbsps minced garlic
1 cup (¼-inch) diced carrots
1 cup sliced mushrooms
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
½ cup flour
2 cups shellfish stock
1 cup whole milk
1 cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup chopped parsley
1 tbsp minced tarragon
1 tbsp minced basil
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
10 frozen buttermilk biscuits
½ cup melted butter
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 13″ x 9″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp and fat is rendered. Using tongs, remove bacon from pan and set on paper towels to drain. Into bacon fat, add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic, and cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add carrots and mushrooms and continue to sauté 3–5 minute or until mushrooms are wilted. Add frozen vegetables to mixture and cook 2–3 additional minutes, stirring occasionally. Add flour, blending well into mixture then add stock, milk, and cream. Stir to combine and heat thoroughly until mixture start to thicken, stirring constantly. Do not boil. Add parsley, tarragon, and basil then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Crumble cooked bacon into cream sauce. Gently add catfish pieces and heat 2–3 minutes. Pour fish and vegetable mixture into prepared baking dish. Arrange biscuits over top of mixture, pressing down gently into sauce. Brush tops of biscuits with melted butter and bake 30–40 minutes or until golden brown and bubbling. Remove from oven and serve hot.