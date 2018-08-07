Papa John's sales drop amid founder controversy

NEW YORK (AP) - Papa John's says a key sales figure dropped 10.5 percent in July, and that it can't predict how long and badly it will be affected by the fallout with its founder.
The pizza chain also slashed its sales outlook for the year, and its shares fell more than 9 percent.
Last month, Forbes reported that Papa John's founder John Schnatter used the N-word during a media training call. Schnatter said the comment was taken out of context and has since criticized Papa John's for its handling of the matter.
Even before the controversy came to light, Papa John's said Tuesday that sales fell 6.1 percent at established North American locations. That was steeper than Wall Street expected, and marked the third straight quarter of declines.
The sales drop underscores the multiple challenges facing Papa John's. It is trying to distance itself from Schnatter, who is still its biggest shareholder and a board member. Meanwhile, rival Domino's Pizza has seen sales increase.
In a statement, Schnatter said the results show the deterioration of the company's financial performance under CEO Steve Ritchie, but that it is trying to blame him for the problems.
"I am not going away and will continue to fight to do what's best for the company and its employees, franchisees, shareholder and customers," Schnatter said.
For the year, Papa John's now expects sales to fall 7 percent to 10 percent at established North American locations. Before the controversy, the company had forecast the figure to be flat to down 3 percent.
Papa John's International Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has more than 5,200 locations.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.More >>
A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.More >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>