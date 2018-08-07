Papa John's sales drop amid founder controversy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Papa John's sales drop amid founder controversy

NEW YORK (AP) - Papa John's says a key sales figure dropped 10.5 percent in July, and that it can't predict how long and badly it will be affected by the fallout with its founder.

The pizza chain also slashed its sales outlook for the year, and its shares fell more than 9 percent.

Last month, Forbes reported that Papa John's founder John Schnatter used the N-word during a media training call. Schnatter said the comment was taken out of context and has since criticized Papa John's for its handling of the matter.

Even before the controversy came to light, Papa John's said Tuesday that sales fell 6.1 percent at established North American locations. That was steeper than Wall Street expected, and marked the third straight quarter of declines.

The sales drop underscores the multiple challenges facing Papa John's. It is trying to distance itself from Schnatter, who is still its biggest shareholder and a board member. Meanwhile, rival Domino's Pizza has seen sales increase.

In a statement, Schnatter said the results show the deterioration of the company's financial performance under CEO Steve Ritchie, but that it is trying to blame him for the problems.

"I am not going away and will continue to fight to do what's best for the company and its employees, franchisees, shareholder and customers," Schnatter said.

For the year, Papa John's now expects sales to fall 7 percent to 10 percent at established North American locations. Before the controversy, the company had forecast the figure to be flat to down 3 percent.

Papa John's International Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has more than 5,200 locations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-07 17:15:57 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:21:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>

  • California's border wall challenge hinges on jurisdiction

    California's border wall challenge hinges on jurisdiction

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:21:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

    A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

    More >>

    A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

    More >>

  • Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

    Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

    Friday, August 3 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-08-03 19:44:47 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-08-07 21:20:33 GMT
    The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
    The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly