World Breastfeeding Week: Educate, encourage and empower Baton Rouge area moms

Woman's Hospital is teaming up with Red Stick Moms Blog for World Breastfeeding Week to make sure Baton Rouge area moms know where to find support if or when they start to struggle with breastfeeding.

"Motherhood is challenging enough. It’s really important that you get on the right path from the very beginning," said Erika Poole, Market Manager for Red Stick Moms Blog.

"There are a lot of moms that reach out to us asking where to go for support. There are some troubleshooting things that we can on the surface answer, but we aren’t the experts when it comes to breastfeeding. We are a safe place for them to come for that initial direction, and then we connect them to another safe place that we believe in, such as Woman's Hospital, where they can get the professional support," said Poole.

Meghan Bardwell is one of those experts at Woman's. Her role as Community Childbirth Educator allows her to directly comfort unsure moms.

I'm just here to say, you’re doing it right. Calm down. Everything is going exactly as it should be. You just need somebody to tell you everything’s ok.

"World Breastfeeding Week is really a time to educate women on breastfeeding, to encourage moms who are in the breastfeeding journey or in the throws of breastfeeding, and to empower women, women who are on the verge of giving up, or even women who feel defeated because they didn’t get to go the full six-months or full three-months," said Bardwell.

"We want to empower women no matter how long you breastfeed, whether an hour or a year, you still gave your baby an awesome gift and to be proud of that accomplishment."

WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK (August 1 - August 7)

EDUCATING WOMEN

-How to tell if it's going well and what to do if it's not

-Woman's offers breastfeeding classes and online classes



-Woman's & Red Stick Moms Blog both offer support groups to let you know you're doing it right



-Woman's gives you the tools you need

"At a time when you feel so vulnerable after having an infant and you're just so unsure of yourself, giving them all the tools and saying, 'Hey you know what, if it's not working, we're going to help you get through it. It may not be easy but let's work through this together.' I think that's the biggest tool of empowerment is giving women what they need when they need it," said Bardwell.

Just be confident in your ability to do it. Trust that mom instinct when things just aren’t right, then let us help you.

Woman's Hospital offers several areas of support for moms in need, from onsite consultations to high-tech tools.

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT AT WOMAN'S HOSPITAL

BABY-FRIENDLY HOSPITAL

-Woman's provides breastfeeding education resources and lactation consultants



-Virtual lactation consultant; $40 fee



-Call: 225-263-3352

-Open 24-hours; No cost

-Consult with a registered nurse

The warmline is available to the entire community, even if you didn't have your baby at Woman's.

"Our warmline is a 24-hour phone number that women can call. Any woman in the community that's having issues. She can talk to a registered nurse and she can help them troubleshoot and if they need further help with breastfeeding, then they can schedule a lactation consultation," said Bardwell.

MORE STORIES:

A handful of local moms who write for the Red Stick Moms Blog volunteered to share their personal breastfeeding struggles during World Breast Feeding Week.

Rarely do I find moms that have just had an amazing breastfeeding experience from the get go. Those stories are out there but more often than not, there's usually some troubleshooting involved.

Local moms who contribute wrote about things they have personally struggled with, like getting that initial latch down with their baby, having a baby that might be tongue-tied, having a baby that might have been born with abnormalities that they might need a little extra assistance, or pumping while working.

BREASTFEEDING BLOGS FROM RED STICK MOMS BLOG

Extended Breastfeeding: Why it worked for my family

Gilmore Girls and breastfeeding

High Lipase and bottle refusal: The part of breastfeeding and pumping no one told me about

Best foods for breastfeeding

Six lessons breastfeeding taught me about parenthood

The new mom's {honest} guide to breastfeeding

Breastfeeding goes high-tech in Baton Rouge

CLICK HERE for Red Stick Moms Blog

Woman's Hospital offers a bi-weekly support group for breastfeeding moms. They're held every other Friday at 9:30 a.m. Classes last about an hour and a half.

"It’s really just a time where moms come together and kind of talk about what’s going right , what’s going wrong and really just support each other in getting through whatever they need to get through. I’m one of the lactation consultants that comes and facilitates it," said Bardwell.

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUPS

WOMAN'S HOSPITAL

-Next class: August 17 at 9:30 a.m.

-Meetings occur every other Friday

-Mom-based group; moms share successes and challenges

-Lactation consultants will answer questions

-Free; registration is not required



-Nine neighborhood groups that operate throughout the city

-Connect with and get recommendations from moms near you

You can also send a private message about breastfeeding or anything about motherhood to Red Stick Moms Blog through email.

"We’re just trying to create a very open and safe place for moms to find answers and support," said Poole.

When it comes to breastfeeding, don't leave all of the workload to mom. Everyone in the family can help make sure mom and baby are taken care of and comfortable.

“Having someone with you when you’re breastfeeding can be really beneficial. A lot of times your feeding around the clock. Feedings take a long time at first,” said Bardwell. “Anything she needs to make her comfortable while feeding.”

TIPS FOR DADS, PARTNERS, OR GRANDPARENTS TO HELP A BREASTFEEDING MOM

Fix mom a snack or get her glass of water when needed Make sure mom has pillows behind her back and that baby is nice and supported Make the room nice and quiet Encourage mom to get help when she needs it



