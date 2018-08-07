Vaccinations needed after Hepatitis A outbreak at Little Caesars - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vaccinations needed after Hepatitis A outbreak at Little Caesars, health dept. says

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
PARAGOULD, AR (WMC) -

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is issuing a stern warning to residents of northeast Arkansas in the midst of a Hepatitis A outbreak.

ADH reports the number of Hepatitis A cases has grown to 80, including one death.

Health department officials said the most recent outbreak could be linked to an employee of Little Caesars Pizza in Paragould who tested positive for the virus.

“I just found out, but still it's kind of weird,” Timothy Miatt said. “It's still kind of gross. I mean people just need to take care of themselves.”

Miatt grabbed a pizza from the Little Caesar's two weeks ago.

On Tuesday he felt fine, but his mom Lori Hewlett is not taking any chances after reading about the health department's warning on Facebook.

“I went 'didn't you eat there two weeks ago?' and he said 'yes,'” Hewlett said. “So I am going to make him an appointment to get vaccinated and get myself vaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Hepatitis A is contracted by ingesting a tiny amount of fecal matter, is contagious and can be fatal, but is treatable.

“It's very scary that someone can put my child or the whole community in danger by not doing what they should,” Hewlett said.

The ADH urges anyone who ate at the restaurant between July 19 and August 2 to get vaccinated immediately.

Little Caesars released the following statement about the outbreak:

"Little Caesars cares deeply about the well-being of our customers and employees. The Health Department notified us that an employee in an independently owned, franchise store in Paragould, AR was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. We are doing everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our customers and employees. We are going above and beyond the health department’s requirements, including voluntarily closing the store and having it professionally cleaned and sanitized. The store will reopen upon completion. All employees are being vaccinated for the illness before being allowed to return to work. No other cases of illness have been reported."

The health department will have free vaccination clinics.

Hep A is spread through contaminated food or water or from close contact with a person or object that's infected.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek care immediately, the health department stated. Typical symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark urine
  • Clay-colored bowel movements
  • Joint pain
  • Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Since February, 80 cases of Hep A have been reported in Northeast Arkansas, including one death. Greene County, according to ADH, has had the most cases. Other cases have been reported in Clay, Craighead, Greene, Independence, Lawrence, Mississippi, and Randolph.

