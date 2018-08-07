RNC site's link for Maryland GOP's Twitter delivered porn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - For half a year, the Republican National Committee's website directed seekers of the Maryland Republican Party's Twitter to a porn account.
The RNC removed the porn link from GOP.com on Monday after The Capital newspaper raised questions.
Maryland Republican Party Executive Director Patrick O'Keefe told the paper that the state party changed its handle on Jan. 24, and he agreed to have Twitter freeze the old account name. But a porn site swooped in, and the old handle began serving up a feed of "Sexy Car Babes" the next day.
O'Keefe says he forgot to notify the national committee. Republicans have continued to share the old handle.
Neither the RNC nor Twitter would comment to the paper.
___
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.More >>
Fluoride-free doesn't mean cavity-free, dental experts say. New study backs them up.More >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiMore >>