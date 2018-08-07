How to become an educated patient

Be sure to put vaccinations on your children's back-to-school lists, whether they're just starting school or heading off to college, experts say.

Be sure to put vaccinations on your children's back-to-school lists, whether they're just starting school or heading off to college, experts say.

If you're in your early 60s, becoming more active may reduce your risk of heart disease, researchers report.

If you're in your early 60s, becoming more active may reduce your risk of heart disease, researchers report.

You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.

You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.

Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?

Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?

By Len Canter

HealthDay Reporter

(HealthDay News) -- Emergency treatment rarely allows you much time to consider your options. But what about care that can be done on your timetable?

There are many tools available to help you understand the pros and cons of nearly any procedure and -- through an open discussion with your health-care provider -- determine what's best for you.

Research shows that using decision-making tools helps in many circumstances, such as when there's more than one accepted treatment option, when no one option has an obvious advantage, and when each option has pros and cons that could affect you differently.

Become an educated patient by using pamphlets, videos and other online resources from recognized health organizations. These tools will improve your knowledge, help you determine what's most important to you (such as whether the potential outcome outweighs any risks), provide you with more accurate expectations, and let you feel more confident about your decisions.

If you're unsure of where to get the information you need, ask your doctor's office for resources. The governing bodies of nearly all medical specialties are good starting points, and almost all have websites you can access, as do the many branches of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Remember that you have the right to get a second and even a third opinion if what you find out conflicts with your first doctor's recommendation. Also, talk to a representative from your medical insurance company to fully understand whether these options are covered and what happens if the second opinion provider is out-of-network.

With the changing face of health care, it's never been more important to become your own advocate. Education is the key.

More information

You can access all the branches of the U.S. National Institutes of Health online. Then search through the one that covers your specific medical condition for detailed information.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.