LSU lands New York small forward

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade has added another basketball commitment, this one from Miller School small forward Aundre Hyatt.
"We are pleased to have Aundre Hyatt join our LSU basketball program for the 2018-19 season," Wade said in a written release. "He's a high character, exceptional student who is known as a tremendous shooter. We are thrilled that he will add to our basketball family on and off the floor."
Hyatt averaged 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals last season, leading Miller School to a 27-4 record and a state championship.
Rivals gives the White Plains, NY star a 4-star ranking.
Hyatt ranks as a 3-star forward by 247Sports and has the No. 154 overall ranking in the country.
The 6-foot-7 forward picked LSU over Seton Hall and Rutgers.
Hyatt's commitment finalizes the Tigers fourth-ranked 2018 class, behind only Duke, Kentucky, and Oregon.
