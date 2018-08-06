BA chief calls border control delays at Heathrow a "farce" - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BA chief calls border control delays at Heathrow a "farce"

LONDON (AP) - The head of British Airways has urged the British government to move immediately to shorten the long lines regularly faced by passengers arriving at Europe's largest airport, London's Heathrow.

In a letter Monday to the Times of London, CEO Alex Cruz says two-hour immigration lines are the norm now for non-European travelers at Heathrow. He described the situation as a "farce," and said it was worse than any other European airport.

Cruz suggested the lines are sending a poor message for a country trying to prove it was open for business as it prepares to leave the 28-nation European Union next year.

Britain's Home Office disputed Cruz's assertion, saying "the vast majority" of people coming into Britain cross the border "within our service standards."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

