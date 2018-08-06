BA chief calls border control delays at Heathrow a "farce"

LONDON (AP) - The head of British Airways has urged the British government to move immediately to shorten the long lines regularly faced by passengers arriving at Europe's largest airport, London's Heathrow.
In a letter Monday to the Times of London, CEO Alex Cruz says two-hour immigration lines are the norm now for non-European travelers at Heathrow. He described the situation as a "farce," and said it was worse than any other European airport.
Cruz suggested the lines are sending a poor message for a country trying to prove it was open for business as it prepares to leave the 28-nation European Union next year.
Britain's Home Office disputed Cruz's assertion, saying "the vast majority" of people coming into Britain cross the border "within our service standards."
