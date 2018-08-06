Probe underway after baby found dead in East River - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Probe underway after baby found dead in East River

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho... (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child sho...
(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). A New York Police Department officer stands guard as authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent o... (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). A New York Police Department officer stands guard as authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent o...
(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Monte Campbell, of Stillwater, Okla., right, stands under the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan after jumping into New York’s East River to rescue a baby floating in the water, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. The baby was later pronounced d... (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted). Monte Campbell, of Stillwater, Okla., right, stands under the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan after jumping into New York’s East River to rescue a baby floating in the water, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. The baby was later pronounced d...

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A family visiting from Stillwater, Oklahoma, spotted the boy, about 8 months old, at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing only a diaper and was in shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline.

No parent or guardian was present.

Police say the child showed no signs of trauma. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

It wasn't clear how long the baby had been in the water.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:24:11 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>

  • Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Sunday, August 5 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-08-06 00:57:49 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:22:39 GMT
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>

  • Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:37:39 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-08-06 13:22:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly