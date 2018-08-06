Romania reports 500 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Romania reports 500 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian authorities have reported more than 500 separate outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs, mainly in the Danube Delta and near the Hungarian border.

In the eastern county of Tulcea, the region worst hit by the disease, an official told The Associated Press on Monday that a state of emergency had been proclaimed.

Mihai Pagal, a spokesman for the Tulcea prefect's office, said 48,000 pigs had been culled since June after they came down with the disease. He said two large commercial farms had been badly hit, as well as many smaller farms.

Tulcea alone has seen 471 outbreaks of swine fever, according to Romanian veterinary authorities. They said nationwide, 500 farmers will receive compensation for dead livestock.

The World Organization for Animal Health says African swine fever doesn't affect humans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

