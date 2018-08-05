Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipments - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipments

By The Associated Press

A company that makes semiconductors for Apple iPhones says it is recovering from a virus outbreak but expects the incident to delay shipments and raise costs.

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. said 80 percent of the fabrication tools affected by Friday's virus had been recovered by Sunday. TSMC expects full recovery on Monday.

The company didn't detail the impact on Apple or other customers. Apple Inc. did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The semiconductor company blames the outbreak on a mistake during installation of software for a new tool, which was then connected to its computer network. It says confidential information was not compromised.

The company says the incident will cut third-quarter revenue by about 3 percent. But it's confident it will get that back in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-08-06 00:03:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • Utility worker killed near Northern California wildfire

    Utility worker killed near Northern California wildfire

    Sunday, August 5 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-08-05 23:57:43 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-08-05 23:59:26 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Firefighters stand watch on a roof as a wildfire sweeps through the area near Lakeport, Calif., Thursday, August 2, 2018.(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Firefighters stand watch on a roof as a wildfire sweeps through the area near Lakeport, Calif., Thursday, August 2, 2018.
    Officials say a utility worker has been killed near a Northern California wildfire as crews continue to battle multiple blazes that have forced more evacuations.More >>
    Officials say a utility worker has been killed near a Northern California wildfire as crews continue to battle multiple blazes that have forced more evacuations.More >>

  • H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:56:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-08-05 23:59:21 GMT
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly