Amazon removes Nazi-themed items after complaints - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Amazon removes Nazi-themed items after complaints

By The Associated Press

Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols from its website after criticism from advocacy groups.

An executive for the Seattle-based online retail giant says the company has blocked the accounts of some retailers and might suspend them.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota complained to Amazon. The company told Ellison that it prohibits listing products that promote or glorify hatred, violence or intolerance.

In early July, the Partnership for Working Families and the Action Center on Race and the Economy highlighted Amazon listings including swastika pendants, baby onesies with burning cross logos and a costume that makes the wearer look like he has been lynched - the model appears to be a black man.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

