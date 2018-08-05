H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest was 88. Family friend Fred Stein said he died Sunday of complications from chronic illness.

Lenfest owned The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News and Philly.com before donating it to a journalism nonprofit.

He made his fortune by selling his Suburban Cable company to Comcast Corp. in 2000. The small cable franchise he bought in central Pennsylvania in the 1970s had become one of the country's largest cable companies.

He and his wife Marguerite became philanthropists through the Lenfest Foundation, which primarily focuses on education and scholarship programs.

Their generosity also touched arts organizations, schools, hospitals, museums and conservation groups.

