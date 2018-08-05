H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.
H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest was 88. Family friend Fred Stein said he died Sunday of complications from chronic illness.
Lenfest owned The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News and Philly.com before donating it to a journalism nonprofit.
He made his fortune by selling his Suburban Cable company to Comcast Corp. in 2000. The small cable franchise he bought in central Pennsylvania in the 1970s had become one of the country's largest cable companies.
He and his wife Marguerite became philanthropists through the Lenfest Foundation, which primarily focuses on education and scholarship programs.
Their generosity also touched arts organizations, schools, hospitals, museums and conservation groups.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.More >>
A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.More >>
A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.More >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>