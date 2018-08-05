More than 10K pounds of pork egg rolls recalled for possible soft plastic contamination

The FDA says the number of people infected has now reached 395.

Possible soft plastic contamination was discovered in the pork egg rolls, which were shipped to stores nationwide. (Source: USDA)

(WTXL/RNN) - After two consumers reported finding soft plastic in their Van Oriental Food pork egg rolls, the products are being recalled nationwide.

Some of the 10,385 pounds of recalled egg rolls may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

The 5.4-oz. packages of egg rolls, which were produced on May 30, 2018, have a shelf life of 12 months if frozen and 11 days if refrigerated.

They were shipped to stores nationwide.

Possible plastic contamination was discovered when two consumers told the Dallas, TX, based company they found "a thin thread of plastic" in the egg rolls, according to the USDA.

No one has reported becoming injured or ill from eating the products.

People who bought the egg rolls are urged to throw them away or seek refunds at the places of purchase.

The recalled product contains two pieces of "Van's Kitchen 2 Egg Rolls Pork Grab and Go" with lot code 18150, a Julian date of 18150A and various "Freshness Date/Best If Used By" dates. The establishment number "EST. 13219" is inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For full information on the product, please see the wrapper pictures below:

