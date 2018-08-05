UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not

(Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018. (Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ... (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ...
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ... (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ...
(Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018. (Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree upon a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March.

Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the Sunday Times newspaper that "intransigence" by EU officials "is pushing us towards no deal." He put the chance of Britain crashing out without a deal at 60 percent.

Divorce talks have stalled, and the British government is trying to heap pressure on the other 27 EU nations to compromise by stressing the economic harm from a "no-deal" Brexit that imposes tariffs and other barriers on U.K.-EU trade.

The bloc says Britain has failed to make realistic proposals. British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government is split over how close an economic relationship it should seek with the bloc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-08-05 09:36:42 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed

    New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed

    Saturday, August 4 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-08-04 23:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-08-05 09:31:35 GMT
    Officers say they found 11 children, ranging in age from 1 to 15, that "looked like third world country refugees" at the Amalia, NM, compound. (Source: Taos County Sheriff's Office/CNN)Officers say they found 11 children, ranging in age from 1 to 15, that "looked like third world country refugees" at the Amalia, NM, compound. (Source: Taos County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

    A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

    More >>

    A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

    More >>

  • In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

    In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:47:20 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-08-05 09:11:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. A draft of a regulation prepared this summ...
    Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.More >>
    Automakers are likely to stick to stricter Obama-era fuel economy standards until they get answers on the Trump administration's new rules.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly