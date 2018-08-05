UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not

(Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP). Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during a media conference to present the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report, in London, Thursday Aug. 2, 2018. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate for ...

(Sebastien Nogier, pool via AP). French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree upon a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March.

Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the Sunday Times newspaper that "intransigence" by EU officials "is pushing us towards no deal." He put the chance of Britain crashing out without a deal at 60 percent.

Divorce talks have stalled, and the British government is trying to heap pressure on the other 27 EU nations to compromise by stressing the economic harm from a "no-deal" Brexit that imposes tariffs and other barriers on U.K.-EU trade.

The bloc says Britain has failed to make realistic proposals. British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government is split over how close an economic relationship it should seek with the bloc.

