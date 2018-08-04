Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports a $12B 2Q profit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports a $12B 2Q profit

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Saturday reported a $12 billion second-quarter profit.

Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported a profit of $4.87 per Class B share. A year ago, Berkshire reported $4.3 billion in net income, or $1.73 per Class B share.

Buffett has long said Berkshire's operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely.

By that measure, Berkshire reported operating earnings of $6.9 billion, or about $2.79 per Class B share. That's up from $4.1 billion, or about $1.67 per B share, a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings of $2.27.

Berkshire's revenue increased to $62.2 billion in the quarter from last year's $57.3 billion.

Berkshire's insurance unit, which includes Geico and several large reinsurance firms, reported a $943 million underwriting profit, compared to a $22 million loss a year ago.

BNSF railroad added $1.3 billion to Berkshire's profit, up from $958million last year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies, including railroad, clothing, furniture and jewelry firms. Its insurance and utility businesses typically account for more than half of the company's net income. The company also has major investments in such companies as American Express, IBM and Wells Fargo & Co.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:12:22 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:16:52 GMT
    (Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...(Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-08-04 14:43:07 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

  • Weather to bring renewed fire danger to Northern California

    Weather to bring renewed fire danger to Northern California

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:16:44 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly