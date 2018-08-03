OLOL Children's Hospital focusing on palliative care for kids

Palliative care aims to incorporate more holistic techniques so kids can be as comfortable as possible (Source: WAFB)

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is starting to focus more on palliative care (Source: WAFB)

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital continues to expand the way they care for families.

The hospital will now begin to focus a lot more on palliative care, a growing treatment focusing on incorporating more holistic techniques. It helps young patients and their families deal with serious, life-threatening illnesses.

Dr. Justin Baker is an expert in the field of pediatric palliative care.

"This new children's hospital is a wonderful opportunity to make sure that all the care being provided in that children's hospital is cutting edge. It is not only meeting the standard of care, it is advancing the the framework of where this care's being provided," Baker said.

The hospital is one of only eight St. Jude affiliate clinics offering some of the same care patients would receive at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.