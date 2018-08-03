Hospital system pays $65M to settle Medicare billing claims - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hospital system pays $65M to settle Medicare billing claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prime Healthcare Services, one of the nation's largest hospital systems, agreed Friday to pay $65 million to settle allegations of Medicare overbilling in California.

The company and CEO Prem Reddy agreed to settle a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that 14 of its hospitals unnecessarily admitted patients and also "upcoded" patient diagnoses, exaggerating their illnesses in order to receive more Medicare money.

The U. S. attorney's office said hospitals generally receive higher payments from Medicare when a patient is admitted rather than placed under observation.

Ontario, California-based Prime has 45 hospitals in 14 states, including 17 in California.

Karin Berntsen, a registered nurse working for Prime, sued the company in 2011, alleging it violated the federal False Claims Act with fraudulent billings.

"The patients were becoming commodities. They were becoming dollar signs, not people," Berntsen said in a statement. "Everything being done seemed to be solely to increase profit."

In a statement, Prime said the government didn't find any improper conduct or wrongdoing by the company.

"This matter dealt with the technical classification of the category under which patients were admitted and billed," the company said. "Physicians, not hospitals, direct the level of care needed for their patients. Prime continues to support physicians in the care they determine is best."

Under the settlement, Prime will pay $61.75 million and its CEO will pay $3.25 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge says reuniting families is government's sole burden

    Judge says reuniting families is government's sole burden

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:37:10 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:14:57 GMT
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>

  • Facing deportation, US Marine's wife leaves for Mexico

    Facing deportation, US Marine's wife leaves for Mexico

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:12:07 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:14:54 GMT
    (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...
    Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.More >>
    Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.More >>

  • Deadly California blaze spawned destructive fire tornado

    Deadly California blaze spawned destructive fire tornado

    Friday, August 3 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-08-03 14:52:09 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-08-04 01:14:47 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.
    Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.More >>
    Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where huge, deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly