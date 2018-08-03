Why seniors can struggle with swallowing

Donji Cullenbine's young son, Alex, has autism, but when he put on a pair of Google Glass smartglasses they helped him recognize the emotions of others through their facial expressions.More >>
People often urge moms-to-be to get plenty of sleep before the baby comes. Now, researchers report that good sleep during pregnancy might also lower the risk of premature delivery.More >>
If you want to keep your kids at a healthy weight, show them, don't tell them.More >>
Hopefully, you enjoy exercising and don't watch the clock, impatient for it to be over.More >>
A new study sheds light on how vision loss is linked to mental decline in seniors.More >>
Many doctors have internet portals to help patients manage their care. But that doesn't mean older folks will use them.More >>
For older people, breathing in dirty air puts them at risk of being hospitalized with a dangerous respiratory disease, a new study suggests.More >>
The number of seniors dying from falls has increased dramatically over the past decade, U.S. health officials reported Friday.More >>
