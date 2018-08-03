Aykroyd delivers motorcycle to National Comedy Center

(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson, File). FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows the main entrance to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. The center is open for laughs in “I Love Lucy” comedian Lucille Ball’s hometown. Amy Schumer, Lewis Black ...

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows comedians, from left, Dan Aykroyd, Amy Shumer and Lewis Black, who are scheduled to appear during this week’s grand opening celebration for The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y.

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher play Laugh Battle, a game where participants try and make each other laugh, dur...

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd and sitcom actress Fran Drescher, right, known for her role in the Nanny, stand with the daughter of Lenny Bruce...

(Dan Cappellazzo/National Comedy Center via AP). ADDS NO SALES-In this photo provided by the National Comedy Center, Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd stands in front of an exhibit of original SNL scrips and photos of the iconic show during a tour t...

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Dan Aykroyd has brought his Harley Davidson motorcycle to the new National Comedy Center, and left it there for permanent display.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum is one of numerous celebrities who have traveled to the western New York city of Jamestown this week to celebrate the grand opening of the center.

He has delivered the motorcycle, which he used to ride to "SNL" studios, on Friday before a performance by Amy Schumer.

The National Comedy Center is full of comedic artifacts including costumes and scripts. Dozens of interactive exhibits let visitors explore decades of humor and their own comedic tastes.

The $50 million center was inspired by the city's most famous resident, "I Love Lucy" actress Lucille Ball, who envisioned a place to honor comedy as an art form.

