FBI arrests mobster for his role in 1997 stabbing death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FBI arrests mobster for his role in 1997 stabbing death

NEW YORK (AP) - A member of the Genovese crime family has been arrested for his role in a 1997 stabbing death.

The FBI says it arrested John Tortora on Thursday in the November 1997 murder of 29-year-old Richard Ortiz in Yonkers.

Federal prosecutors say the 61-year-old Tortora ordered a hit on Ortiz because he thought Ortiz was a police informant who was interfering with Tortora's gambling business.

Tortora has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and murder for hire. He has been ordered held without bail following his appearance in Manhattan federal court Thursday.

Tortora's lawyer, Murray Richman, tells the Journal News that Tortora denies the allegations. Richman says Tortora did not know Ortiz and did not order him killed.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Connecticut officials seek pardon for executed abolitionist

    Connecticut officials seek pardon for executed abolitionist

    Friday, August 3 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:22:47 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:28:36 GMT
    Connecticut officials have asked the state of Virginia to pardon a 19th-century abolitionist who was executed after John Brown's raid on Harper's Ferry.More >>
    Connecticut officials have asked the state of Virginia to pardon a 19th-century abolitionist who was executed after John Brown's raid on Harper's Ferry.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:28:35 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:02:37 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-08-03 23:28:34 GMT
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly