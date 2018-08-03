Mayor Broome speaks candidly about weight loss and her personal health journey

For five months, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been making personal lifestyle changes.

“Since March I have dropped 25 pounds. I can’t tell you how great I feel, not only physically in terms of having more energy, but I certainly feel better. My clothes are fitting me a little bit better than they were, not as tight,” she joked.

Mayor Broome says she noticed she was putting on a few pounds, something she admittedly says is easy to do in the south.

“We love to eat in south Louisiana,” she quipped. “I just made a quality decision that I wanted to pursue my own weight reduction plan.”

While she wouldn’t give away her exact weight loss plan, she did boast she’s happy to have discovered what works for her. She did, however, emphasize that everybody has to find a plan that works for them.

So many times we try these monumental goals when it comes to exercise and physical well-being. I would encourage people to take small steps first and then graduate to going to the gym and doing the weight training.

“I don’t have a heavy-duty workout regimen. I just take small steps,” Mayor Broome said. She attributes some of her weight loss to making smarter decisions like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, walking more, and keeping track of her steps on her Fitbit. But don’t search her out on the app just yet. She says she’s not into competing in the Fitbit challenges.

“I’m working on elevating my goal. People like to compete with the Fitbit. I’m not much into that but if it’s going to help people move and motivate us as a city, then I’m certainly open to having a competition.”

By pursuing her own personal health journey, she’s setting an example for the city and parish, literally by the sweat of her brow.

While promoting her Healthy City Initiative, you may have seen her at recent events riding bikes with the community and encouraging all of Baton Rouge to be more active.

"I thought it would be good if we encouraged our citizens to move with Mayor Broome. We're not starting any new initiatives we're just partnering with groups,” she said. “And I really want folks to join me.”

Mayor Broome is inviting everyone to “Move with the Mayor.” The first of many fitness events she plans on participating in over the next two months is happening Saturday, August. 4 during the EBRSO Back-to-School Bash.

At 12:30 p.m. during the event, Mayor Broome will lead a community walk.

“We’re going to go throughout the Glen Oaks neighborhood. I’ll have on my moving outfit and get some steps in with my Fitbit. Anybody that wants to join me, they can.”

EBRSO BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH

Saturday, August 4

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Glen Oaks High School

6650 Cedar Grove Drive

*Kids must be present for supply giveaway

MOVE WITH THE MAYOR

12:30 p.m. during the Back-to-school Bash

Mayor Broome will lead a community walk

Her workout plan doesn’t stop there. Mayor Broome wants to come along for all sorts of workouts. She’s hoping the community will invite her to group exercises, neighborhood walks and fitness classes.

Through the “Move with the Mayor” initiative, Mayor Broome has already added some biking and running clubs to her calendar.

“The Happy’s Run, I’m gearing up for that. I may be doing more of a fast walk than running, and I think they will accept me,” she said through a smile. “I might be walking a little fast, not running. The main thing is that I’m out there and I’m part of the group and part of the team.”

Mayor Broome is exercising her power as an influencer to encourage healthy living and active lifestyles and she’s proving that even the busiest people in Baton Rouge can find time for health.

“If you want me to walk with you one morning or one evening, just give us a call, go to our website and I’d be delighted to move with different groups and different neighborhoods,” said Mayor Broome.

Walking is my method right now of exercising and getting in some steps.

To invite Mayor Broome to your workout, email: mayor@brla.gov

“At the end of the day the overall goal is that we feel better, we’re taking care of ourselves. I think it’s so important that we holistically look at our lives and we have balance. For me that means, physically, spiritually, and mentally.”