Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - In a story Aug. 3, The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May credited Arkema for having safeguards that likely would have worked in some flooding events. The story should have said a lower-level flood event, rather than low-level flood event.

