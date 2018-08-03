Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Clarification: Harvey-Chemical Plant story

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - In a story Aug. 3, The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Chemical Safety Board report released last May credited Arkema for having safeguards that likely would have worked in some flooding events. The story should have said a lower-level flood event, rather than low-level flood event.

    The North American subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer and two senior staff members have been indicted in connection with last year's explosion at the Crosby, Texas, plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
    The month's average temperature was 108.1 degrees (42.28 Celsius), said Todd Lericos, a meteorologist in the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

    Preliminary data show that Death Valley, California, set the world record for hottest month in July.

    Microbes in soil release more carbon into the air, worsening climate change.
