US appeals court upholds California bullet stamping law

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A U.S. appeals court has upheld a California law that requires new models of semi-automatic handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings to help solve crimes.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Friday said the stamping requirement and two measures intended to make guns safer did not violate the 2nd Amendment. The majority said gun owners in California still have access to hundreds of firearms.
They also rejected arguments that the stamping requirement won't significantly help solve homicides and was technologically impossible.
An email to one of the groups that challenged the law, the Calguns Foundation, was not immediately returned.
In a separate decision, a unanimous three-judge panel upheld another state law banning some people from carrying firearms on school grounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.More >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>