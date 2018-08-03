US appeals court upholds California bullet stamping law - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US appeals court upholds California bullet stamping law

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A U.S. appeals court has upheld a California law that requires new models of semi-automatic handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings to help solve crimes.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Friday said the stamping requirement and two measures intended to make guns safer did not violate the 2nd Amendment. The majority said gun owners in California still have access to hundreds of firearms.

They also rejected arguments that the stamping requirement won't significantly help solve homicides and was technologically impossible.

An email to one of the groups that challenged the law, the Calguns Foundation, was not immediately returned.

In a separate decision, a unanimous three-judge panel upheld another state law banning some people from carrying firearms on school grounds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

