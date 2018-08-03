Connecting with hostage-taker helped woman survive ordeal

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "I just shot at a cop," the man with blood dripping from a bullet wound in his arm tells one of 40 people he has just taken hostage at a Los Angeles supermarket.
In a gripping account published Friday by the Los Angeles Times, one of those hostages describes how she and others survived the ordeal.
MaryLinda Moss says 28-year-old Gene Atkins began to open up after asking for help for his wounded arm.
Eventually she helped negotiate his surrender.
Authorities say Atkins stormed into a Trader Joe's while exchanging gunfire with police. A store manager struck by police bullets was killed.
Earlier, police say, Atkins wounded his grandmother.
After a three-hour standoff, Atkins, Moss and other hostages walked out together.
Moss says she promised Atkins she would visit him in prison.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
