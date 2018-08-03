NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car

NEW YORK (AP) - A tornado that touched down in Queens toppled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.

The man struck by the tree limb was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service says the twister rolled through the College Point neighborhood late Thursday evening.

Winds of about 75 mph peeled siding off several houses. Con Edison reports that 60 customers lost power.

The twister that touched down near the St. Fidelis Catholic Church was about three-quarters of a mile long and 100 yards wide.

The tornado roared through nine city blocks in about 10 minutes before dying down.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Northern California 'fire whirl' reached 143 mph

    The Latest: Northern California 'fire whirl' reached 143 mph

    Friday, August 3 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:19:34 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:26:52 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). Flames from a wildfire advance down a hillside, towering over homes off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near Lakeport, Calif.
    Experts say a deadly Northern California wildfire burned so hot at its peak that it created a cyclone of flames that reached 143 mph.More >>
    Experts say a deadly Northern California wildfire burned so hot at its peak that it created a cyclone of flames that reached 143 mph.More >>

  • Facing deportation, US Marine's wife leaves for Mexico

    Facing deportation, US Marine's wife leaves for Mexico

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:12:07 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:26:44 GMT
    (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Alejandra Juarez,38, left, says goodbye to her children, Pamela and Estela at the Orlando International Airport on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. Juarez, the wife of a former Marine is preparing to self-dep...
    Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.More >>
    Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-08-03 18:26:39 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly