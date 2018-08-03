Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket

NEW YORK (AP) - An immigration protester who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4 is taking a jab at first lady Melania Trump at her latest court appearance.

Therese Okoumou wore a green dress on Friday painted with the words "I really care, why won't u?" - a reference to the jacket the first lady wore on her way to visit a facility for migrant children in June.

Her jacket said: "I really don't care, do u?"

The 44-year-old Okoumou has pleaded not guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct. If convicted, she faces up to six months behind bars per count.

Her next court appearance is Oct. 1.

Okoumou said she climbed the landmark as a spur-of-the-moment protest against the separation of children from parents crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:12:22 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:06:24 GMT
    (Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...(Taylor Irby /The News &amp; Advance via AP). Power lines and a tree block Rainbow Forest Road during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College...
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>
    Heavy rains have prompted authorities to evacuate parts of a Virginia city in case a dam fails and floods the area.More >>

  • The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    Friday, August 3 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-08-03 14:07:20 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:06:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>

  • NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car

    NYC twister: Queens tornado knocks down trees, crushes car

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:59:29 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:06:08 GMT
    A tornado that touched down in Queens felled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.More >>
    A tornado that touched down in Queens felled at least 50 trees, crushed a car and broke a limb that hit a man.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly