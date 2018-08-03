The Latest: White House tells China to fix trade practices - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: White House tells China to fix trade practices

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on China unveiling a $60 billion list of U.S. goods for retaliation if the United States goes ahead with its threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products (all times local):

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that "instead of retaliating, China should address longstanding concerns about its unfair trading practices," including those laid out in a March report by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The United States accuses China of using predatory tactics to obtain U.S. technology, including outright cybertheft and forcing American companies to hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

The Trump administration has already slapped a 25 percent tax on $34 billion in Chinese products, is readying levies on another $16 billion and has threatened tariffs on $200 billion more. On Wednesday, the administration proposed raising the potential tariffs on the $200 billion list to 25 percent from an originally announced 10 percent.

