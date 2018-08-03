US trade deficit widens by $46.3 billion in June

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in June for the first time in four months as exports fell and imports grew. Politically sensitive trade gaps with China, Mexico and Canada all increased.
The Commerce Department says the deficit in goods and services - the gap between what the US sells and what it buys in foreign markets - rose 7.3 percent to $46.3 billion in June from $43.2 billion in May. U.S. exports slid 0.7 percent to $213.8 billion; imports rose 0.6 percent to $260.2 billion.
In the first half of the year, the United States has registered a trade deficit of $291.2 billion, up 7.2 percent from January-June 2017.
President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to bring down the gap, which he blames on bad trade deals.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
