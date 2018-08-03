Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) - A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online .

The Museum at Bethel Woods posted the archival images for the first time, two weeks before the 49th anniversary of the famous concert.

The archive features photos and video from almost 30 contributors who were at the scene of the three-day concert that kicked off on Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel, New York.

The images are posted at https://photoarchive.museumatbethelwoods.org .

The Museum at Bethel Woods sits at the site of the concert.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • States vow to press fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    States vow to press fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:40:21 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:17:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most...More >>
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.More >>

  • Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:30:07 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:16:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>

  • Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

    Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

    Friday, August 3 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:11:37 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:13:10 GMT
    A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.More >>
    A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly