Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) - A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online .

The Museum at Bethel Woods posted the archival images for the first time, two weeks before the 49th anniversary of the famous concert.

The archive features photos and video from almost 30 contributors who were at the scene of the three-day concert that kicked off on Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel, New York.

The images are posted at https://photoarchive.museumatbethelwoods.org .

The Museum at Bethel Woods sits at the site of the concert.

