No time to grieve: Wildfires hit emergency workers hard

Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of land have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.More >>
Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
Hurricane Hector, which has strengthened yet again, is forecast to become a major hurricane by Saturday as it continues churning in the East Pacific, forecasters say.More >>
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."More >>
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
