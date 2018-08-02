2 groups post bail for deliveryman accused in fatal stabbing

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this July 13, 2018, file photo, pedestrians walk through the location where police say real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed the previous night after exiting a car stuck in traffic, about a b...

(Philadelphia Police Department via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Michael White, a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore who was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of rea...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two Philadelphia nonprofit groups have posted bail for a bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer during a confrontation.

The Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and the Philadelphia Bail Fund say Thursday that they have posted bail for 21-year-old Michael White. Bail had been set at $150,000 under the condition that White be kept on house arrest if released.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had agreed on Wednesday to withdraw a first-degree murder charge against White in the death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger. Prosecutors will instead pursue third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Police say Schellenger had been in a car with two others when a confrontation ensued with White. Investigators say White pulled a knife and stabbed Schellenger.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.