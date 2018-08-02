How to get your kids to eat better

Hopefully, you enjoy exercising and don't watch the clock, impatient for it to be over.More >>
Heart disease is a leading cause of death in patients with the autoimmune illness lupus. Now, research suggests high-tech scans can spot cardiac issues early.More >>
Colon cancer is treatable if caught early. And sending screening tests in the mail might boost timely detection, a new study suggests.More >>
A single traumatic brain injury can raise a person's risk of dementia, a new study suggests.More >>
Most states require school athletes to have a sports physical, and now is the time to book it, doctors say.More >>
If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.More >>
A severe allergic reaction to food is much less serious in infants than in toddlers and older children, a new study concludes.More >>
Students gain when teachers focus on positive behavior.More >>
