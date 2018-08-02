Police called on black student eating lunch at Smith College - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police called on black student eating lunch at Smith College

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts college president is apologizing after campus police were called to investigate a black student quietly eating her lunch in a common room.

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney says in a letter Thursday the college is hiring a "third-party investigator" to review the incident and that every Smith staff member will undergo mandatory anti-bias training.

Officials say an employee at the Northampton college called 911 Tuesday to report someone appeared "out of place" in the building.

The school says there was nothing suspicious. McCartney has apologized to the undergraduate student, who is a teaching assistant this summer.

The woman who has identified herself as the student posted on Facebook that it was outrageous she couldn't eat her lunch in peace.

She added: "All I did was be black."

