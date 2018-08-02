DOJ opens review of Hollywood antitrust regulations - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DOJ opens review of Hollywood antitrust regulations

NEW YORK (AP) - Signaling that the antitrust regulations that have governed movie distribution for the last seven decades may be ripe for revision, the Department of Justice on Thursday opened a review of the famed Paramount Decrees.

The 1948 landmark Supreme Court decision of United States v. Paramount, known as "the Paramount Decrees," effectively ended the old Hollywood system, outlawing such practices as "block booking," in which studios required theaters to book a bundle of their films. It was part of antitrust efforts to prohibit the major studios from also controlling the country's movie theaters.

Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said Thursday that "much has changed in the motion picture industry." Along with changes in theatrical exhibition, the corporations behind the major studios also own their own digital or television distribution channels.

The Department of Justice review will determine if the Paramount Decrees should be modified or terminated. It will begin with a 30-day public comment period.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:14:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:40:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

  • Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:30:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:40:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>

  • Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:33:12 GMT
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly